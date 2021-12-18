© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heaven or Hell? – It’s Your Right To Choose!
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • December 18, 2021
This is a story with serious message from I The Mystic Philosopher for all who have ear to hear and eyes to see. It is about a very young female lawyer who suddenly died from a massive heart failure that was triggered by a severe blood clot less than seven days after receiving her second dose of the mRNA COVID-19 maim and kill shot experimental gene therapy injection and shortly thereafter she ended up at the Pearly Gates of heaven.
Keywords
freedomvaccinespoliticsfearreligiongovernmentimmunizationpoliticianstyrannyhuman rightscivil rightsconstitutional rightsforced vaccinationsglobal pandemicplandemicscamdemicomicronnew covid variantmandatory covid-19forced injectionthe mystic philosophervaxxers vs anti-vaxxerscharter of rights and freedomthe news mediahell or heaven
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.