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Mother medical cannabis plants
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76 views • December 11, 2019
These young ladies will be future mothers for a 3000 geo thermal greenhouse grow with supplemental 315 cmh lights. Our mother room and propagation room is under construction so these are in easy set up tents with small fans. Grown in sunshine #4 with added worm castings and guano. Also added was mykos / azos. Most are in 7 gal or 5 gal fabric pots for now
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