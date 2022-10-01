Create New Account
Florida Targeted Weaponized Weather, We Are The Riders In This Storm
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
Published 2 months ago |

The trap was set, as Florida was a patriot's point of resistance. I called this as a trap and have not changed my mind. Just like a pig trap three walls and a trap door.


Featuring Dane Wiginton of GeoengineeringWatch.org
Ott Tv Scripture Reality 9/30/2022

VACCINE IS NOT ACTIVATED YET!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pkAg8mcriEDH/

HIGHLY CENSORED UPDATE, WORLD COLLAPSES IN REAL TIME. DANIEL'S WARNING IS UPON US.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vfGJV3Aksi0t/

florida2025depopulation2024hurricaneweaponized weatheragenda2030ian2023ott tvdew weaponaryriders in the storm

