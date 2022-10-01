Florida Targeted Weaponized Weather, We Are The Riders In This Storm

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The trap was set, as Florida was a patriot's point of resistance. I called this as a trap and have not changed my mind. Just like a pig trap three walls and a trap door.
Featuring Dane Wiginton of GeoengineeringWatch.org
Ott Tv Scripture Reality 9/30/2022
VACCINE IS NOT ACTIVATED YET!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pkAg8mcriEDH/
HIGHLY CENSORED UPDATE, WORLD COLLAPSES IN REAL TIME. DANIEL'S WARNING IS UPON US.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vfGJV3Aksi0t/
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