EP 2792-6PM GOVERNMENT BETRAYING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE - SECRETLY TRAFFICKING ILLEGALS INTO U.S.  

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Video captured by police appears to show the federal government breaking the law by flying roughly 100 illegal immigrants into Westchester, New York, where they’re loaded onto buses to be transported wherever they want to go. The body cam footage, obtained by Tucker Carlson Tonight, was captured by a Westchester police officer on an airport tarmac last August, and evidently demonstrates how illegals are being unloaded at small airports to attract less public attention. A government contractor helping facilitate the activity tells the officer he has no information on the operation, other than the feds want to keep it under wraps.
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