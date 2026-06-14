Armenian people are gathering in Yerevan to protest against the results of the parliamentary elections. They call the results "absurd"

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“We were deceived, robbed, and our voice is no longer being taken into account at all. The power has been usurped.”
People are gathering in Yerevan to protest against the results of the parliamentary elections. They call the results "absurd".
Today the Electoral Commission announced Pashinyan's party as the final winner. After the CEC annulled the results in three polling stations, the opposition party "Prosperous Armenia" received 3.8% of the votes, failing to exceed the 4% threshold for entry into parliament.
@DDGeopolitics