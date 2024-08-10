BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump assassination attempt Forensic Acoustic Analysis-8 - Chris Martenson, PhD - The timeline for the local police really stinks to high Heaven 8-07-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
97 views • 8 months ago

 The timeline for the local police really stinks to high Heaven.  And the story about the cop who was boosted up and then fell back down is, shall we say, “fluid” by which we mean it’s changing all the time.

Put bluntly, there are problems with the local law enforcement’s timeline and holes in their stories which need to be explained.

As given, they are frankly unbelievable and incoherent.

If I were leading the official investigation, I’d be burrowing into this aspect, especially on the precise movements and communications of the two local snipers who abandoned their posts three minutes after Trump got on the stage and two minutes before Crooks was filmed gallivanting across the very roof they had overwatch responsibility for.

While there may be an innocent explanation which would be an exceptionally generous way of saying ‘monumental incompetence,’ it’s far easier to begin to suspect a different set of reasons, none of them good.

Thanks to the sharp eyes of Peak Prosperity member 

@nwkphotography

 we now also know the precise locations of the three plainclothes officers right before the shooting began, who we affectionately know as “capri pants guy,” “camo shorts guy,” and “ZZ Top.”  They were all right there where they would have been in a position to spot Crooks on the roof or getting on the roof.  Again, this raises many questions.

And thanks to Peak Member 

@commenter

 for assembling and posting the LEO timeline that we built this presentation around.

The Citizen’s Investigation is running like a top!


