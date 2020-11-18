Lets say No to Ilegal Lockdowns and Ilegal Restrictions!

ITS TIME TO GRABE THIS EVIL GENOCIDAL SCUM!



If you don't like it, do it better instead complaint! Or you are an evil person do it toxic comments? if you arent an evil person you arent better than them at this point! How many of you make videos talking about other countries around the world who have people sick and died because of this war-False Pandemic? This is a free channel and I don't get anything from it, it's daily hours and months in a row to download videos, edit video, upload videos to watch hours of videos daily for months without earning a penny. Have you done so much for free? Tell me the people who have done so much in the last few months without earning anything! ! Not one I know! And yes i need money i have bills the double of the money i earn monthly but i dont ask nothing to anyone and in this moment and its so nice read certain comments after all i do for free! If I can save a life it will be a good reward for me but I hope to save more! Thank you all for your gratitude!