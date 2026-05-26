Trump Surrenders! Iran Wins, and Israel Loses Everything

The United States is being driven out of the Middle East — and with it, Israel's entire security architecture. Iran didn't defeat America in a head-to-head war. It won by making the cost of staying unbearable. Now, even pro-Israel publications are calling it: US dominance in the region is over, and Trump's only option is to surrender to Iran's demands.

IN THIS EPISODE:

• How Iran exposed the US as an "unreliable ally incapable of finishing what it started"

• Pentagon official admits the US can no longer protect its bases AND Israel simultaneously

• 228 US military structures damaged or destroyed by Iranian airstrikes

• UAE and Saudi Arabia denying the US access to airspace and military installations

• Iran rebuilding its military industrial base faster than expected — hundreds of new drones per day

• CIA assessment: two-thirds of Iranian missile launchers now fully operational

• Why the US pivot to Asia is a "five-alarm strategic crisis" for Israel

• How cheap, mass-produced drones ended the era of American Empire

• Israel's leverage in Washington is gone — and it has no Plan B

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Mirrored - The CJ Werleman Show

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