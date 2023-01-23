Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Interview w/ Tom Althouse (Part 5) - Creator of "The Immortals" (aka "The Matrix")
6 views
channel image
Yissilmissil Productions
Published Yesterday |

Recorded on January 21st, 2023. I sit down again with Tom Althouse to discuss what's been happening since our last interview. We cover many topics, including deliberate spreading of sickness, the Hollywood "players" tending to both sides of the aisle to save face, and more usage of cryptic signaling from these "players" directed at Tom in the tv series, "The Man in the High Castle".

Keywords
kanye westchemtrailsjesusmatrixnwoplaneselon muskyespraybirthdaysteven yasellyissilmissiltaylor swiftman in the high castlefilm industryneurolinkthe truman showwachowskihollywood elitetom althouseimmortalschristopher nolanbill fingerphillip k dickmike lang

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket