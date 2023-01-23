Interview w/ Tom Althouse (Part 5) - Creator of "The Immortals" (aka "The Matrix")

Recorded on January 21st, 2023. I sit down again with Tom Althouse to discuss what's been happening since our last interview.
We cover many topics, including deliberate spreading of sickness, the Hollywood "players" tending to both sides of the aisle to save face, and more usage of cryptic signaling from these "players" directed at Tom in the tv series, "The Man in the High Castle".
