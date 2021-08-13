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Will The Predicted Fake Alien Invasion Be Nothing More Than A Projected Drone Show?
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2721 views • August 13, 2021
Many people out there have predicted a fake alien invasion as a unifying propaganda tool to establish one world government. I recall in the mid to late nineties a couple who sold their home to fund an awareness campaign for exactly that agenda. It seems far fetched, however, anyone who has read 'The men that stare at goats', it certainly enters the realm of very plausible.
One thing that you can be sure of though is this; We are now in the realm where anything seen up in the sky should be considered theatre and seen as such before hyperventilating and keeling over from a massive anxiety attack.
One thing that you can be sure of though is this; We are now in the realm where anything seen up in the sky should be considered theatre and seen as such before hyperventilating and keeling over from a massive anxiety attack.
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