The Peace Treaty & the Temple

August 16th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle addresses the recent peace treaty and how it fits in with Bible prophecy foretold thousands of years ago.

The church needs to be strong and stand up for the truth in times of great deception. We need not be afraid of those who can only kill the body, but instead should have fear in our Lord God.

"These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world." John 16:33