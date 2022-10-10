Create New Account
259) Wi-Fi, Escola, intoxicação e gripes
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published a month ago |

DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA – PROGRAMA 401- (PARTE 2): https://laquintacolumna.tv/video/directo-nocturno-de-la-quinta-columna-programa-401-parte-2/


Seguimento em 260) Suores frios nocturnos e ondas milimétricas: https://www.brighteon.com/39247d02-a6ca-4982-b132-0939025d5675


Escola Digital

227) ESCOLA - grafenar crianças (esterilizar e implantar nanotecnologia): https://www.brighteon.com/18ee80f0-05a2-4e58-bf5b-2963efd24f4d

73) ESCOLA DIGITAL: perigos encobertos: https://www.brighteon.com/7e96df7c-9962-4dc3-9df1-baccedc244a3

33) Barrie Trower: Escola, wi-fi e microondas: https://www.brighteon.com/dff75f5d-4675-463e-8d93-a8608fb356aa


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
emf5g6gelectrosmogmicroondacherenkovondas milimetricasterahertzsubmilimetricas

