259) Wi-Fi, Escola, intoxicação e gripes

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DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA – PROGRAMA 401- (PARTE 2): https://laquintacolumna.tv/video/directo-nocturno-de-la-quinta-columna-programa-401-parte-2/
Seguimento em 260) Suores frios nocturnos e ondas milimétricas: https://www.brighteon.com/39247d02-a6ca-4982-b132-0939025d5675
Escola Digital
227) ESCOLA - grafenar crianças (esterilizar e implantar nanotecnologia): https://www.brighteon.com/18ee80f0-05a2-4e58-bf5b-2963efd24f4d
73) ESCOLA DIGITAL: perigos encobertos: https://www.brighteon.com/7e96df7c-9962-4dc3-9df1-baccedc244a3
33) Barrie Trower: Escola, wi-fi e microondas: https://www.brighteon.com/dff75f5d-4675-463e-8d93-a8608fb356aa
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/