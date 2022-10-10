259) Wi-Fi, Escola, intoxicação e gripes

DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA – PROGRAMA 401- (PARTE 2): https://laquintacolumna.tv/video/directo-nocturno-de-la-quinta-columna-programa-401-parte-2/
Seguimento em 260) Suores frios nocturnos e ondas milimétricas: https://www.brighteon.com/39247d02-a6ca-4982-b132-0939025d5675
Escola Digital
227) ESCOLA - grafenar crianças (esterilizar e implantar nanotecnologia): https://www.brighteon.com/18ee80f0-05a2-4e58-bf5b-2963efd24f4d
73) ESCOLA DIGITAL: perigos encobertos: https://www.brighteon.com/7e96df7c-9962-4dc3-9df1-baccedc244a3
33) Barrie Trower: Escola, wi-fi e microondas: https://www.brighteon.com/dff75f5d-4675-463e-8d93-a8608fb356aa
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.