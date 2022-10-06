Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Biden Caught on HOT MIC: "No One F*cks with a Biden" in Ft Meyers
211 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

President Biden was caught on a hot mic using an expletive as he spoke to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy, on Wednesday, in Fort Myers, FL.

Joe Biden walked over to greet Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy when he was caught on a hot mic.

“By the way, you’re raised the same way I was, no one f*cks with a Biden,” Joe Biden said as he shook hands with Mayor Murphy.

“Yeah, you’re goddamn right,” the mayor said.

Source:  https://rumble.com/v1msa3a-joe-biden-caught-on-hot-mic-no-one-fcks-with-a-biden.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4 

Get you and your family prepared at the Brighteon Store right now and stock up on high quality storeable food, survival gear, and the cleanest supplements on the planet! https://bit.ly/3M34u4v  

We appreciate your support!

*

Keywords
national security threatbiden crime familyhot mikehurricane iandesantis briefing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket