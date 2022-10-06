Joe Biden Caught on HOT MIC: "No One F*cks with a Biden" in Ft Meyers

President Biden was caught on a hot mic using an expletive as he spoke to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy, on Wednesday, in Fort Myers, FL.

Joe Biden walked over to greet Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy when he was caught on a hot mic.

“By the way, you’re raised the same way I was, no one f*cks with a Biden,” Joe Biden said as he shook hands with Mayor Murphy.

“Yeah, you’re goddamn right,” the mayor said.

Source: https://rumble.com/v1msa3a-joe-biden-caught-on-hot-mic-no-one-fcks-with-a-biden.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4

