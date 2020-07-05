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New Studio! New Beginnings!
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5 views • July 05, 2020
New Studio! New Beginnings!
Today is our very first episode filming in the brand new studio! We are so grateful to all of the faithful partners that have stood with us to help make this new studio a reality.
We also have some very exciting news for the ministry! IGBY is growing and expanding in ways we couldn’t have even imagined. This is news that you are not going to want to miss!
Join us as we reflect on God’s goodness and faithfulness. As we sit in the studio God has built, we once again affirm the vision that He has cast for this ministry.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Today is our very first episode filming in the brand new studio! We are so grateful to all of the faithful partners that have stood with us to help make this new studio a reality.
We also have some very exciting news for the ministry! IGBY is growing and expanding in ways we couldn’t have even imagined. This is news that you are not going to want to miss!
Join us as we reflect on God’s goodness and faithfulness. As we sit in the studio God has built, we once again affirm the vision that He has cast for this ministry.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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