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Get "Junk Silver" on eBay
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17 views • November 28, 2019
Watch my videos in sequence to end up a good place I found on May 6th. Meanwhile, recognise lies and misinformation. I will highlight these in this series of videos. People are pushing what they hear with ZERO RESEARCH.
There will be chaos when the truth is revealed about the PMs (Precious metals) markets. Tungsten (not "bullion", my mistake) inside Gold plated Bars, Counterfeits of all kinds and (I'm making an estimate) of 250 claims on every unit of physical.
It is worth nobody's time to counterfeit fractionals and old coinage from ANY country. Dates will vary but Silver is typically replaced by Nickel or Copper for the newly-introduced replacements.
Zerohedge Article
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...
Irish Coins
https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/hi...
http://www.irishcoinage.com/MODCAT.HT...
World / USA / Other Coins
https://www.ngccoin.com/
https://www.allcoinvalues.com/
https://www.silverrecyclers.com/Calcu...
Links
Gеоrg!@ Gц!де sт0иеs (they в@nnеd original vidе0 (sh@rе Mirr0r sprе@д)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJe...
Television Replacements
TruNews (Geopolitical, Spiritual) https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUNEWSo...
X22 Report https://www.youtube.com/user/X22Repor...
Mary Greeley News https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpPG...
Newspaper Replacements
Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Activist Post https://www.activistpost.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
Gateway Pundit https://thegatewaypundit.com/
Big Picture
Methodical Deception 9/11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kg7Qt...
Monsanto & Glyphosate in Food
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfyWr...
CA Fires Mike Morales
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOowT...
There will be chaos when the truth is revealed about the PMs (Precious metals) markets. Tungsten (not "bullion", my mistake) inside Gold plated Bars, Counterfeits of all kinds and (I'm making an estimate) of 250 claims on every unit of physical.
It is worth nobody's time to counterfeit fractionals and old coinage from ANY country. Dates will vary but Silver is typically replaced by Nickel or Copper for the newly-introduced replacements.
Zerohedge Article
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-0...
Irish Coins
https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/hi...
http://www.irishcoinage.com/MODCAT.HT...
World / USA / Other Coins
https://www.ngccoin.com/
https://www.allcoinvalues.com/
https://www.silverrecyclers.com/Calcu...
Links
Gеоrg!@ Gц!де sт0иеs (they в@nnеd original vidе0 (sh@rе Mirr0r sprе@д)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJe...
Television Replacements
TruNews (Geopolitical, Spiritual) https://www.youtube.com/user/TRUNEWSo...
X22 Report https://www.youtube.com/user/X22Repor...
Mary Greeley News https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpPG...
Newspaper Replacements
Zerohedge http://zerohedge.com/
Activist Post https://www.activistpost.com/
Investment Watch https://investmentwatchblog.com/
Gateway Pundit https://thegatewaypundit.com/
Big Picture
Methodical Deception 9/11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kg7Qt...
Monsanto & Glyphosate in Food
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfyWr...
CA Fires Mike Morales
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOowT...
Keywords
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