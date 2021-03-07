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The Gospel Message
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11 views • March 07, 2021
Current events are resembling themes in Bible prophecy, and things are happening faster by the day. As people are searching for answers, the message that remains of first importance is the Gospel message, and that is the subject of this video.
📖✝ THE GOSPEL
(1 Corinthians 15:1-4):
Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures.
He was buried.
He was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures.
BELIEVE THE GOSPEL:
https://tinyurl.com/believe-the-gospel
#THEGOSPEL #REPENTANDBELIEVE
📖✝ THE GOSPEL
(1 Corinthians 15:1-4):
Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures.
He was buried.
He was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures.
BELIEVE THE GOSPEL:
https://tinyurl.com/believe-the-gospel
#THEGOSPEL #REPENTANDBELIEVE
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