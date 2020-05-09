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Redneck Wednesday - RIP Ahmaud Arbery, Biden and Ginsburg Too Old? And more!
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13 views • May 09, 2020
The regular crew of Redneck Wednesday (all 2A defenders) discuss and demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery. We also discuss when it is time to hang up your career as a politician or judge, and all the days current events. Grab a beer and join us for funny news and commentary.
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