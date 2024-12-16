These Are the Times That Try Men's Souls: Words That Saved the Revolution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With those unforgettable words, Thomas Paine lit a fire in the hearts of patriots during one of the darkest moments of the American Revolution. First published on December 19, 1776, The American Crisis was more than just an essay - it was a rallying cry that turned despair into victory. And it was filled with timeless wisdom that we can all find inspiration from today.
Path to Liberty: December 16, 2024