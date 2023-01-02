They CAN'T hide this anymore, it's all starting to unravel - Redacted with Clayton Morris

(Jan 1, 2023) Redacted with Clayton and Natali Morris: "Germany is now showing a spike in excess deaths. What is behind this? Doctors are calling for an investigation but will we get one?
Separately, a new study from the Cleveland Clinic shows that the more Covid vaccines one gets, the higher the risk of Covid. Why is that? We look at that data too!"
Redacted on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v23ffwf-they-cant-hide-this-anymore-its-all-starting-to-unravel-redacted-with-clayt.html
Redacted website: https://redacted.inc/
OECD.stat (for excess death statistics open the OECD "health" tab, and then click "Excess deaths by week, 2020-2022)": https://stats.oecd.org/
