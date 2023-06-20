scabelum.com

Luis de Miguel charla hoy con Joseba Argintxona, profesor de secundaria de Instituto, hablaremos sobre la desaparición de esta importantísima asignatura el año que viene.
LA FILOSOFÍA(24 de Mayo 2023)
