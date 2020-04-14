© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Holier Than Thou Preached By Pastor Steven L Anderson
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • April 14, 2020
Here is the link to make a donation to Faithful Word Baptist Church (donations processed by Word of Truth Baptist Church):
http://wordoftruthbaptist.org/donate
Here is the link to thousands more sermons from Pastor Anderson:
http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/pa...
To get hard copies of Pastor Anderson's preaching (CDs, DVDs, USBs, etc), come by Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, AZ, to pick up FREE copies. You can also purchase copies online from a third party "Framing the World:"
https://store.framingtheworld.com/t/dvds
#baptist
#preaching
#sermon
http://wordoftruthbaptist.org/donate
Here is the link to thousands more sermons from Pastor Anderson:
http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/pa...
To get hard copies of Pastor Anderson's preaching (CDs, DVDs, USBs, etc), come by Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, AZ, to pick up FREE copies. You can also purchase copies online from a third party "Framing the World:"
https://store.framingtheworld.com/t/dvds
#baptist
#preaching
#sermon
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.