Training for crisis response is vital for safety in active shooter scenarios
DO NOT TALK
Published 14 hours ago

Allen Perez (Owner of Blue Line Security & Consulting)

(916) 250-7853

[email protected]

https://bluelinesecurityandconsulting.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Blue-Line-Security-Consulting



The most important message contained within the discussion is the emphasis on the necessity of proper training and mental preparedness to effectively respond to emergency situations, especially active shooter scenarios. It underscores the need for individuals to not only rely on law enforcement but also to be equipped with the knowledge and mindset required to make quick, life-saving decisions in high-stress environments. This message highlights the importance of being proactive, understanding the dynamics of fight or flight responses, and cultivating situational awareness to enhance personal and public safety.


Allen Perez, owner of Blue Line Security & Consulting, graduated from CSUS Business School and received a Bachelor of Science degree with a double concentration in Strategic Management and Operation Management.

In law enforcement, he has been awarded the Golden Medal of Valor, Officer of the Year, Senate Commendation, Distinguished Service Award, and several Class Commendations.

Texas church shooting: Gunman killed by churchgoer named

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-50952443

UVALDE SCHOOL SHOOTING

https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting


MABPRO Training International

https://mabpro.com/about-mabpro/


VIDEO - How to survive an Active Shooter disaster (00:14-1:29)

(https://youtu.be/j0It68YxLQQ?si=RPQJ1PtWlRQZr_uC&t=249)


