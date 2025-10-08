Operation Manager, Spero Pregnancy Center – Joel Webb

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of the The Table, Anthony Ferriell speaks with the Operations Manager of Spero Pregnancy Center, Pastor Joel Webb to speak about the value of christians engaging in the pro life debate.
