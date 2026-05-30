Palantir AI used by Ukrainian command post during a Ukrainian kamikaze drone strike on Russian targets in Russia - CNN report clip, shows screen displaying extensive data fed through Palantir

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Clip from a CNN report at a Ukrainian command post during a Ukrainian kamikaze drone strike on targets in Russia, where the footage shows a screen displaying extensive data fed through Palantir's AI platform.
The software called Prisma was developed in collaboration with the company Palantir.
For the first time, the creation of this platform in collaboration with Palantir was announced in early May by the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Mikhail Fedorov.