War of the Worlds (S2E6) Major Beans Spilled! Plus, the intent behind ritual magic productions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video:1. There's a TV show called, War of the Worlds. In S2E6, some major beans are spilled!
2. Decoding the symbolic elements exposes the intentions of the magicians behind the ritual magic. What is their purpose?
(We feature an excerpt from our most recent video: "Waltz Duet: The Doors are Open! - Part 2: Piano-Janus Ritual Productions"
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/10/waltz-duet-doors-are-open-part-2-piano.html)
3. Scripture Reading
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/WarWorldsWaltzDuet.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com