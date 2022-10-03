War of the Worlds (S2E6) Major Beans Spilled! Plus, the intent behind ritual magic productions

In this video:1. There's a TV show called, War of the Worlds. In S2E6, some major beans are spilled!

2. Decoding the symbolic elements exposes the intentions of the magicians behind the ritual magic. What is their purpose?

(We feature an excerpt from our most recent video: "Waltz Duet: The Doors are Open! - Part 2: Piano-Janus Ritual Productions"

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/10/waltz-duet-doors-are-open-part-2-piano.html)

3. Scripture Reading





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/WarWorldsWaltzDuet.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com