Dr. Peter McCullough SLAMS Pfizer board member over censorship and propaganda | Redacted News

Clayton Morris from Redacted News with guest Dr Peter McCullough
What was Pfizer trying to hide when they moved to censor Twitter conversation abut the Covid vaccine? Dr. Peter McCullough, who has been censored himself, talks about the pattern of censorship and propaganda that big pharma has led and the media has followed.
Source: https://rumble.com/v24tmle-dr.-peter-mccullough-slams-pfizer-board-member-over-censorship-and-propagan.html
