Warning!! Superplume Is Growing OUT OF CONTROL in Earth Mantle Transition Zone! 06.04.2020

I have been off and on the fence as concerns Planet X and all the hubbub surrounding this supposed event. The data seemed to be very obscure and hard to pin down. I thought that there should be more signs on the earth in response to such a large structure coming into our solar system, but the data wasn't convincing.



Then I got this video and my radar antenna has been redirected. This is the best video/information/data I have seen so far. It is indeed a heads up. The data is indeed, showing the effects of a large, heavy object entering the solar system and getting closer to the sun and the inner planets and the effects are notable.



This is a decent video on some hidden clues that are pointing towards a very near to be seen, uptick in geothermal activities on our planet. The world is under threat of increased volcanic eruption and earthquakes.



The 'Black Star' cometh?



Worth watching for sure. Be prepared!