Psychedelic Investing & Regulations

The Green Rush is a 2-hour weekly live cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media every Friday from 4PM EST to 6PM EST.

The show discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.

This week we talk about psilocybin, the hallucinogenic compound derived from “magic mushrooms.”

In addition to psilocybin, we'll discuss plant medicine developments, and ask the question "does it take away from the cannabis movement?"

Episode 1015 The #TalkingHedge chats with Jon Lunsford, Managing Director, Young America Capital and Michael Mayes, CEO, Quantum 9...

https://youtu.be/j5yMsaKy73E