This Is How Scientists Trace Back Microplastics to Its Source
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 19 hours ago

If your drinking water comes from here, watch out!

In this video, Scott Coffin, a research scientist at the California State Water Resources Control Board, whose study focuses on the effects of microplastic pollution on aquatic organisms, explains how they have managed to trace back the source of microplastics in drinking water. 👇

According to Scott, they were able to trace back microplastics in drinking water coming from a particular plant by FOLLOWING the trail of particles upstream. 👀

Determining the source of microplastic-laden drinking water is definitely a major step towards addressing the problem! 💯

