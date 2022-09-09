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NHS In 'Transformation' Not Crisis.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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12 views • September 09, 2022

UK Column News - NHS In Transformation Not Crisis.

https://rumble.com/v1jc88x-nhs-in-transformation-not-crisis..html

A Dune Drifter excerpt from UK Column 'truth' News.  Today's episode (7th September 2022) features Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson.

Are we throwing good money away, is the NHS broken beyond repair?

Find the full show here and much more from the web site www.ukcolumn.org

Sources:
***************

BT Article: - https://bit.ly/3cRU9MP

=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

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DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

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TOPICAL DIGEST

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DUNE

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---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


NHS, Crisis, National Health Service

Keywords
crisisnhsnational health service
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