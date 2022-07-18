BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Laura Eisenhower, Patty Greer, Alfred Lambremont Webre News Evolution 8/17/22
C60 EVO
C60 EVO
3 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • July 18, 2022

Laura Eisenhower, Patty Greer, Alfred Lambremont Webre News Evolution 8/17/22

This is our monthly show where we update the public on what we find to be most important news for each of us. Laura discusses the unfortunate situation where she was detained in jail and treated incredibly poorly recently, after a UFO gig. Alfred focused on his impression of the January 6 committee / and Patty concurred. It appears to be a major distraction and a waste of America's TV time and money to distract the public from the really important issues, intentionally caused by the present "corporate government."  They caused the border crisis, inflation of gas and food prices becoming insane, and most of the laws being broken, supported by people in the Congress. They did not arrest antifa or BLM as they were destroying cities and throwing bombs and breaking windows and robbing businesses across America. They have defunded the police and made America far less safe, while bringing in millions of illegal aliens intentionally. Bottom line is that the NSA has been gathering data on all of us, especially these filthy Satanists. Very soon they will not be able to walk down the street because everybody will know who they are and what they did. That will be a great day for humanities' return! Patty believes this is the greatest sting operation in human history.

Keywords
newsevolutionalfred lambremont webrepatty greerlaura eisenhowerj6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy