Laura Eisenhower, Patty Greer, Alfred Lambremont Webre News Evolution 8/17/22

This is our monthly show where we update the public on what we find to be most important news for each of us. Laura discusses the unfortunate situation where she was detained in jail and treated incredibly poorly recently, after a UFO gig. Alfred focused on his impression of the January 6 committee / and Patty concurred. It appears to be a major distraction and a waste of America's TV time and money to distract the public from the really important issues, intentionally caused by the present "corporate government." They caused the border crisis, inflation of gas and food prices becoming insane, and most of the laws being broken, supported by people in the Congress. They did not arrest antifa or BLM as they were destroying cities and throwing bombs and breaking windows and robbing businesses across America. They have defunded the police and made America far less safe, while bringing in millions of illegal aliens intentionally. Bottom line is that the NSA has been gathering data on all of us, especially these filthy Satanists. Very soon they will not be able to walk down the street because everybody will know who they are and what they did. That will be a great day for humanities' return! Patty believes this is the greatest sting operation in human history.