Sen. Johnson: DOJ Failing To Hold Antifa To Same Prosecutorial Standard As Jan 6 Suspects

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Senator Johnson was invited on to discuss the unconstitutional imprisonment of Jan. 6 protesters in Washington DC.
Senator Johnson says one-third of the protesters who entered the US Capitol at the West Terrace doorway were waved in by Capitol Police.
Senator Ron Johnson: We counted up to 309 individuals entering that door. Five police officers met them. There was no violence that we could tell. That is how about 38% of the 800 people entered the Capitol.
"So our colleagues say look at that and decide they don't want to touch that issue with a 10-foot pole. But this is highly alarming. Every American should be concerned when we see the unequal administration of justice."