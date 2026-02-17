Europe trapped by Ukraine loans to Rothschild & BlackRock - Alastair Crooke

Europe trapped by Ukraine loans owed to Rothschild & BlackRock

"This is the other side to where the money comes in. Rothschild is looking after all of the debtors on the one hand, and then you've got BlackRock looking after all the reconstruction funds coming in on the other hand. And you have behind all of that the Europeans' debt," says Alastair Crooke, former advisor to the EU foreign policy chief.

"Hundreds of billions of debt in Ukrainian bonds, but also in the guarantees they gave to the IMF and to the World Bank on behalf of their loans to Ukraine."