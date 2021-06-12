Chinese Students Are Suppressed by Riot Police in Protests

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
06/07/2021 The Ministry of Education of the Chinese Communist Party issued a policy merging independent colleges and vocational universities into vocational and technical universities. It has recently triggered mass student protests in many provinces in mainland China. Students from Zhongbei College of Nanjing Normal University in Jiangsu Province protesting this restructuring were violently suppressed by riot police.