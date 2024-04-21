Why Smart People Make Stupid Decisions

The most accurate metric for measuring intelligence is not IQ. It's ACTION. You either behave intelligently or you don't. How “smart” you are is irrelevant if you act stupidly.
Book a Call w/ Me: https://calendly.com/selfreliantway/strategy-call
Talk To Anyone About Anything (free): https://bennywills.com/talk2anyone
Free Your Speech - The Art of Communication: https://bennywills.com/fys
Reframe Blame Challenge (free): https://bennywills.com/reframe-blame
Self Reliant Weekly Newsletter: https://bennywills.com/blog
X: http://twitter.com/benjaminwills
IG: http://instagram.com/benny.wills
YT: http://youtube.com/bennywills
Video Title Suggestions:
Overcoming Fear of Criticism
Conquering the Fear of Being Judged By Others
Getting Out of the Poverty Trap
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:988a1a7a8a169801
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.