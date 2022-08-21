WOEFUL WEEK FOR THE CDC & WALENSKY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
August 19, 2022
After 3 years of confusion, contradiction, and bad policy-making, CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy M.D., has announced ‘sweeping reorganization.’ This, coming on the heels of an announcement that the beleaguered agency’s Covid guidance no longer differentiates between the Vaccinated, and the Unvaccinated. What is really going on?
#CDC #RochelleWalensky
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1gls7h-woeful-week-for-the-cdc-and-walensky.html