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MONDAY - AUGUST 24, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3531910665
EP 2082-6PM GOP Convention Kicks Off- RNC Live Coverage - Day 1: Land of Promise
The 2020 Republican National Convention kicks off Monday with the nomination of Donald J. Trump as the Republican presidential candidate and Mike Pence as the Republican vice presidential candidate. With President Donald Trump formally nominated, the nightly programming of the 2020 Republican National Convention will get underway at 8:30 ET on Monday, highlighted by speeches from Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina). EP 2082-6PM GOP Convention Kicks Off- RNC Live Coverage – Day 1: Land of Promise – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2QpmriA
GUEST: Bishop Florin Tony Cimpean serves as Senior Pastor of Philadelphia Romanian Church of God in Chicago since 2001. This is one of the largest and oldest Romanian churches in USA.
Pastor Cimpean grew up in communist Romania where his family experienced persecution for their faith. Pastor Cimpean got his BA from ITP Bucharest, M. Div. from PTS and did his doctoral work at Vanderbilt University. Bishop Cimpean also serves as Chair of Church of God Romanian Council, President of Discover Your Mission Inc. and Chancellor of Sola Scriptura College & Seminary. Pastor Cimpean travels internationally to preach and teach theology, leadership and missions. Through these ministries, Pastor Cimpean is actively involved in charitable and humanitarian projects in over 35 countries.
Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (VIP) https://bit.ly/3186jII
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