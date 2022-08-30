Dr. David Martin and the REAL Multi Sourced Government Data

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Dr.
David Martin goes over Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) data
which collects from multiple sources. Very few know of this collection of data.
Of course, the government knows about it. This covers CICP's data for fiscal
years 2010-2022 (As of August 1, 2022).
United States Code
The Public Health and Welfare
Title 42 Chapter 6A Subchapter XIX Part 2 Subpart b
old.govregs.com/uscode/title42_chapter6A_subchapterXIX_part2_subpartb_section300aa-23
42 U.S.C. § 300aa-19
Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines
https://casetext.com/statute/united-states-code/title-42-the-public-health-and-welfare/chapter-6a-public-health-service/subchapter-xix-vaccines/part-2-national-vaccine-injury-compensation-program/subpart-a-program-requirements/section-300aa-19-advisory-commission-on-childhood-vaccines