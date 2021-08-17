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The WHISTLEBLOWER Files_ S.M.A.R.T. Technologies & TRUTHS Hidden From You At ALL COST! (Documentary)
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182 views • August 17, 2021
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Damp3AA6qRbm/
ONE UNDENIABLE FACT: This MIND-BLOWING, Laboriously Researched Whistleblower Documentary about Modern S.M.A.R.T Technologies will have you literally GLUED TO THE SCREEN throughout its entirety, as it EXPOSES some of the MOST WELL-HIDDEN SECRETS of modern time! Finally, a film that LAYS BARE the Demonically Sordid Facts behind these EXISTENTIAL THREATS TO HUMANITY - in a superlative way never before imagined possible! This ABSOLUTE MUST Feature Film EXPOSES the VERY REAL TRUTH about S.M.AR.T. TECHNOLOGIES, most specifically the 5G technology that can '.....COOK YOUR EYEBALLS LIKE EGGS....!" Featured in this EPIC PRESENTATION are WHISTLEBLOWERS who are Special Weapons Development Experts, Micro-Biologists, Molecular & Lellular Level Biologists, Blood Microscopists, Activists, as well as (from some of the) Good & Decent Leaders out there on the Frontlines of this 'Invisible Battlefield'. Please SHARE this EPIC DOCUMENTARY as far and as wide as you possibly can, and make sure you target your local Bureaucrats, Technocrats, Health Practitioners, Local and Federal Government Agencies - and more than anyone else....your family and friends. All I can say about THIS one, Patriots, is GRAB THE 'OH CRAP!' HANDLES and GET READY TO HAVE YOUR MIND COMPLETELY BLOWN!
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DANGEROUS! WATCH THESE BANNED VIDEOS - & more!
https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/banned/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Damp3AA6qRbm/
ONE UNDENIABLE FACT: This MIND-BLOWING, Laboriously Researched Whistleblower Documentary about Modern S.M.A.R.T Technologies will have you literally GLUED TO THE SCREEN throughout its entirety, as it EXPOSES some of the MOST WELL-HIDDEN SECRETS of modern time! Finally, a film that LAYS BARE the Demonically Sordid Facts behind these EXISTENTIAL THREATS TO HUMANITY - in a superlative way never before imagined possible! This ABSOLUTE MUST Feature Film EXPOSES the VERY REAL TRUTH about S.M.AR.T. TECHNOLOGIES, most specifically the 5G technology that can '.....COOK YOUR EYEBALLS LIKE EGGS....!" Featured in this EPIC PRESENTATION are WHISTLEBLOWERS who are Special Weapons Development Experts, Micro-Biologists, Molecular & Lellular Level Biologists, Blood Microscopists, Activists, as well as (from some of the) Good & Decent Leaders out there on the Frontlines of this 'Invisible Battlefield'. Please SHARE this EPIC DOCUMENTARY as far and as wide as you possibly can, and make sure you target your local Bureaucrats, Technocrats, Health Practitioners, Local and Federal Government Agencies - and more than anyone else....your family and friends. All I can say about THIS one, Patriots, is GRAB THE 'OH CRAP!' HANDLES and GET READY TO HAVE YOUR MIND COMPLETELY BLOWN!
---------
a film by Sasha Stone
---------
MUST WATCH! The EPIC NEW MEGA MAGA MOVIE Release Written & Directed by MIKE BOSS (“The Great Awakening – Breaking the Chains of the Democratic Party”, 2019) & Co-Directed by JESSICA BOSS – “A HOUSE DIVIDED” - www.AHouseDividedTheMovie.com
---------
BOOKMARK MY WEBSITE! https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com
VISIT THE BEST TRUMP SHOP ON THE INTERNET! https://24KTrump.com - Save 30% OFF your ENTIRE ORDER when you use Promo Code SAVE30 at checkout!
---------
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO ALL OF MY CHANNELS!
JAMES RED PILLS AMERICA on BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/james-red-pills-america/
JAMES RED PILLS AMERICA on Rumble.com - https://rumble.com/JamesRedPillsAmerica/
DANGEROUS! WATCH THESE BANNED VIDEOS - & more!
https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/banned/
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