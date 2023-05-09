Russian Servicemen of the Western Military District - Congratulated Veterans of the Great Patriotic War on Victory Day

Servicemen of the Western Military District congratulated veterans of the Great Patriotic War on Victory Day.
“Hard times give birth to strong people, strong people breed easy times. 78 years ago, it was you who gave birth to good times for all people on our planet,” one of the servicemen emphasized.
