As Democrats Damage Psychology + Human Needs they LOSE Votes

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Democrats are destroying the human need of certainty by allowing crime, shoplifting, and violent assaults to persist and taking away the rule of law. When you take away the human need of certainty, you're bound to get blow back, and it might be a reason they lose the next election badly.#crime #certainty #humanneeds #woke
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