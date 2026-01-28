Do you need to do a detox?

Dr Christopher Shade: A real detoxification protocol is working at a cellular level to turn up the processes to move the toxins out of the cell, then coupling it to the liver processes to pull those circulating toxins in and dump them out with the bile, this digestive fluid is actually how the toxins go out. And if you're not supporting that, the toxins just go into your liver and they kick back out into the blood, and then when they get down in the GI then you need to bind them all up with things like activated charcoal and zeolites. That's why I have ultra binder. It's all these different binders together. So real detox affects cell to system, to the liver to GI you're supporting kidneys to pee stuff out. That is really fundamental detoxification, and that's taking the toxins away from where they're really ruining the processes. At the same time, re-regulating these processes, these longevity processes like sirtuins and AMPK signaling, NRF-2 signaling. These are all the longevity things that get shut down with the toxins. And when we properly detox, we take the toxins away so they function better, but we turn them up at the same time, so it's fundamentally different.

