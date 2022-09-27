Create New Account
UNKNOWN CAUSES: Montage Video Goes Viral of Recent Gateway Pundit Posts of Sudden Death Syndrome
The Gateway Pundit previously reported that around 15,000 doctors, scientists, and professionals from all around the world declared that there is an international medical crisis due to the diseases and deaths following the administration of products known as “COVID-19 vaccines.”


“We are currently witnessing an excess in mortality in those countries where the majority of the population has received the so-called “COVID-19 vaccines,” according to the news release. “To date, this excess mortality has neither been sufficiently investigated nor studied by national and international health institutions.”


“The large number of sudden deaths in previously healthy young people who were inoculated with these “vaccines,” is particularly worrying, as is the high incidence of miscarriages and perinatal deaths which have not been investigated.”


Reports from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) including non-domestic reports showed there are now over a 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions including more than 30,935 deaths through September 9, 2022. Which approximately 1% are reported.


