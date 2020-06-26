© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** BEWARE of TET OFFENSIVE ON THE 4TH OF JULY!! ** Lisa Haven/Dave Hodges
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
228 views • June 26, 2020
** Know Your Enemy’s Weapons - https://www.brighteon.com/5eed9991-101b-420b-bdba-083b86d27bdf
** TET Offensive - was a major escalation and one of the largest military campaigns of the Vietnam War. It was launched on January 30, 1968 by forces of the Viet Cong (VC) and North Vietnamese People's Army of Vietnam (PAVN) against the forces of the South Vietnamese Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN), the United States Armed Forces and their allies. It was a campaign of surprise attacks against military and civilian command and control centers throughout South Vietnam. The name of the offensive comes from the Tết holiday, the Vietnamese New Year, when the first major attacks took place.
Full Article - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tet_Offensive
** First Lockdown, Then Masks, The Next Detention Move Will Shock The Living Hell Out Of You! **
-- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zun25scxSk&;feature=youtu.be
--Lisa Haven News Network - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBDrbqudUtPUQxAK_K2JaNQ
--Dave Hodges - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfGsBebGrr1Cwlp38gtT55w/videos
** Civil War: How do civil wars happen? By Dr. Jack Devere Minzey
The subject matter, respecting the outcome of elections even when the opponent candidate wins, is something that I have thought about a lot in recent years and it worries me considerably.
I am confident we will get through the current Covid problems, but I share the authors concerns that the country can not long survive a political process that does not respect the outcome of legitimate elections.
Hopefully, in the end the good guys who are trying to restore our electoral system
Think about this---really think about it----- This is a fascinating (and scary) read. One of the best nutshell descriptions of our current political situation in these United States.
Dr. Jack Devere Minzey, born 6 October 1928, died 8 April 2018, was the Department Head of Education at Eastern Michigan University as well as a prolific author of numerous books, most of which were on the topic of Education and the Government role therein. (Editor's note) This was the last of his works:
Civil War: How do civil wars happen?
By Dr. Jack Devere Minzey
Two or more sides disagree on who runs the country. And they can't settle the question through elections because they don't even agree that elections are how you decide who's in charge. That's the basic issue here Who decides who runs the country? When you hate each other but accept the election results, you have a country. When you stop accepting election results, you have a countdown to a civil war.
The Mueller investigation was about removing President Trump from office and overturning the results of an election. We all know that. But it's not the first time they've done this. The first time a Republican president was elected this century, they said he didn't really win. The Supreme Court gave him the election. There's a pattern here
What do sure odds of the Democrats rejecting the next Republican president really mean? It means they don't accept the results of any election that they don't win. It means they don't believe that transfers of power in this country are determined by elections. That's a civil war.
There's no shooting. At least not unless you count the attempt to kill a bunch of Republicans at a charity baseball game practice. But the Democrats have rejected our system of government.
This isn't dissent. It's not disagreement. You can hate the other party. You can think they're the worst thing that ever happened to the country. But then you work harder to win the next election. When you consistently reject the results of elections that you don't win, what you want is a dictatorship.
Your very own dictatorship.
The only legitimate exercise of power in this country, according to Democrats, is its own. Whenever Republicans exercise power, it's inherently illegitimate The Democrats lost Congress. They lost the White House. So what did they do? They began trying to run the country through Federal judges and bureaucrats. Every time that a Federal judge issues an order saying that the President of the United States can't scratch his own back without his say so, that's the civil war
Our system of government is based on the constitution, but that's not the system that runs this country. The Democrat's system is that any part of government that it runs gets total and unlimited power over the country.
** Full Article - https://www.thejenatimes.net/articles/2020/05/27/civil-war-how-do-civil-wars-happen
** TET Offensive - was a major escalation and one of the largest military campaigns of the Vietnam War. It was launched on January 30, 1968 by forces of the Viet Cong (VC) and North Vietnamese People's Army of Vietnam (PAVN) against the forces of the South Vietnamese Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN), the United States Armed Forces and their allies. It was a campaign of surprise attacks against military and civilian command and control centers throughout South Vietnam. The name of the offensive comes from the Tết holiday, the Vietnamese New Year, when the first major attacks took place.
Full Article - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tet_Offensive
** First Lockdown, Then Masks, The Next Detention Move Will Shock The Living Hell Out Of You! **
-- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zun25scxSk&;feature=youtu.be
--Lisa Haven News Network - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBDrbqudUtPUQxAK_K2JaNQ
--Dave Hodges - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfGsBebGrr1Cwlp38gtT55w/videos
** Civil War: How do civil wars happen? By Dr. Jack Devere Minzey
The subject matter, respecting the outcome of elections even when the opponent candidate wins, is something that I have thought about a lot in recent years and it worries me considerably.
I am confident we will get through the current Covid problems, but I share the authors concerns that the country can not long survive a political process that does not respect the outcome of legitimate elections.
Hopefully, in the end the good guys who are trying to restore our electoral system
Think about this---really think about it----- This is a fascinating (and scary) read. One of the best nutshell descriptions of our current political situation in these United States.
Dr. Jack Devere Minzey, born 6 October 1928, died 8 April 2018, was the Department Head of Education at Eastern Michigan University as well as a prolific author of numerous books, most of which were on the topic of Education and the Government role therein. (Editor's note) This was the last of his works:
Civil War: How do civil wars happen?
By Dr. Jack Devere Minzey
Two or more sides disagree on who runs the country. And they can't settle the question through elections because they don't even agree that elections are how you decide who's in charge. That's the basic issue here Who decides who runs the country? When you hate each other but accept the election results, you have a country. When you stop accepting election results, you have a countdown to a civil war.
The Mueller investigation was about removing President Trump from office and overturning the results of an election. We all know that. But it's not the first time they've done this. The first time a Republican president was elected this century, they said he didn't really win. The Supreme Court gave him the election. There's a pattern here
What do sure odds of the Democrats rejecting the next Republican president really mean? It means they don't accept the results of any election that they don't win. It means they don't believe that transfers of power in this country are determined by elections. That's a civil war.
There's no shooting. At least not unless you count the attempt to kill a bunch of Republicans at a charity baseball game practice. But the Democrats have rejected our system of government.
This isn't dissent. It's not disagreement. You can hate the other party. You can think they're the worst thing that ever happened to the country. But then you work harder to win the next election. When you consistently reject the results of elections that you don't win, what you want is a dictatorship.
Your very own dictatorship.
The only legitimate exercise of power in this country, according to Democrats, is its own. Whenever Republicans exercise power, it's inherently illegitimate The Democrats lost Congress. They lost the White House. So what did they do? They began trying to run the country through Federal judges and bureaucrats. Every time that a Federal judge issues an order saying that the President of the United States can't scratch his own back without his say so, that's the civil war
Our system of government is based on the constitution, but that's not the system that runs this country. The Democrat's system is that any part of government that it runs gets total and unlimited power over the country.
** Full Article - https://www.thejenatimes.net/articles/2020/05/27/civil-war-how-do-civil-wars-happen
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.