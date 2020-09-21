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LATEST DROPS Smoakpipe SESSIONS MY THOUGHTS ON RUTH BADER SCAMBURG
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36 views • September 21, 2020
My name is Kevin AKA Deplorable Neezy. I have a passion for design and functionality. I hope you enjoy your new Smoakpipe as much as I enjoyed making it.


Subscribe to my backup channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq0N...


It's wonderful that we have three forces fighting the good fight in different realms.
- War Castles, undoing the freemason legal construct
- QAnon, military operation and knowledge platform
- John King III, dealing with the royal houses and misguided (corrupt) religions.
Seemingly fully aligned moral while seemingly also fully independent.
When they come together, there will be no way to resist the new reality people actually want.


MEGA MEMES _ https://mega.nz/folder/z10zyaIR#prWCM...


Hope you guys enjoy this!
👉 If you enjoy this video, please like and share it.
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🌳 Store Website: https://www.smoakpipe.com/ SMOAKPIPE THE ORIGINAL WOODEN BLUNT™


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🌳 Tewtch: https://twetch.app/u/5516


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🌳Sreamanity: https://streamanity.com/channel/RYp6P...
🌳Birghteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sm...
🌳MINDS: https://www.minds.com/smoakpipe/




🌳 Store Website: https://www.smoakpipe.com/


💢💢 The Story
This whole journey started in my early 20's. One day I had acquired some tobacco nearby in the city and I was ready to enjoy it. But there was a slight problem. A few days prior, I dropped my glass smoking pipe and it shattered into pieces.


Not having anything to smoke out of, I started to get creative and think of a way I could consume the tobacco that I just purchased. I picked up some wood I had lying around the house and headed straight for the drill press. A little bit later, I had what we now know as the first Smoak Wooden Cigar Pipe prototype. Everyone who saw it loved it.


There's an old saying: "You give a bunch of people something to smoke, without a device to smoke it out of, and they suddenly become engineers." It makes me very happy to see that my art is being enjoyed and used by people from all over the world. Without you guys, there is no Smoak Pipe. Thank you.


#Smoakpipe #smoak #woodenblunt


💢 Check Our Latest Video: https://ltstyt.be/3FR
💢 Follow us to stay updated on what we're doing next!
💢 Check Out Some of Our Previous Uploads!


DISCLAIMER: The financial, political, and medical opinions expressed in this video are those of the guest and not necessarily of “Smoak LLC”. Opinions expressed in this video should not be relied on for making investment or medical decisions, tax advice and do not constitute personalized investment or medical advice. The information shared is for the sole purpose of education.


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🌳 Store Website: https://www.smoakpipe.com/
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