What Does It Mean to Be Redeemed? The True Value of Redemption Explained!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What does it truly mean to be redeemed? Many people think of redemption as just a religious term, but the Bible reveals its deep and powerful meaning. In this episode, Roderick Webster explores the profound gift of redemption, drawing insights from scripture, including 1 Peter 1.18-25 and Job 19.25-27.
Discover: ✅ The high price paid for our redemption
✅ Why silver and gold cannot redeem the soul
✅ How Job's testimony proves our Redeemer lives
✅ The threefold significance of Christ’s sacrifice
Don't miss this powerful teaching! Share this message with a friend, and let's spread the truth about redemption. 🙏
👉 Subscribe for more daily devotions! 🔔
#Redemption #BibleStudy #ChristianFaith #JesusSaves
00:00Introduction and Greetings
00:29Introduction to the Series on Redemption
00:48Fanny Crosby's Hymn on Redemption
01:56Peter's Teachings on Redemption
03:49Job's Testimony on Redemption
04:26The Value of Redemption
06:51Understanding Redemption
08:44Condemnation and Belief
11:18Conclusion and Call to Share