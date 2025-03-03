BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Does It Mean to Be Redeemed? The True Value of Redemption Explained!
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
13 views • 2 months ago

What does it truly mean to be redeemed? Many people think of redemption as just a religious term, but the Bible reveals its deep and powerful meaning. In this episode, Roderick Webster explores the profound gift of redemption, drawing insights from scripture, including 1 Peter 1.18-25 and Job 19.25-27.

Discover: ✅ The high price paid for our redemption
✅ Why silver and gold cannot redeem the soul
✅ How Job's testimony proves our Redeemer lives
✅ The threefold significance of Christ’s sacrifice

Don't miss this powerful teaching! Share this message with a friend, and let's spread the truth about redemption. 🙏

👉 Subscribe for more daily devotions! 🔔
#Redemption #BibleStudy #ChristianFaith #JesusSaves


salvationbible studyspiritual growthredemptionchristian faithdaily devotionfaith in godjesus saveschristian lifegrace of godjesus redeemschristian podcastroderick websterchristian encouragementgospel truthsin and salvationwhat is redemptionbiblical redemption1 peter 1-18-25job 19-25-27redeemer livesvalue of redemptionpower of jesus blood
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:29Introduction to the Series on Redemption

00:48Fanny Crosby's Hymn on Redemption

01:56Peter's Teachings on Redemption

03:49Job's Testimony on Redemption

04:26The Value of Redemption

06:51Understanding Redemption

08:44Condemnation and Belief

11:18Conclusion and Call to Share

