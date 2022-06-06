© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is What’s Coming | Unrestricted Truths
Follow
2
Share
Report
335 views • June 06, 2022
We can predict what’s coming next! IT’S THAT EASY!
The deep state is getting sloppy, we can predict all the moves they are making. Months ago we knew conflict was coming to eastern europe and the UN would truy to drag everyone into a war. It happened!
Now we can predict what is coming next and we can see how to stop the deep state and the gang of elietests if we STAND UP to them and for the truth!
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-114/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
The deep state is getting sloppy, we can predict all the moves they are making. Months ago we knew conflict was coming to eastern europe and the UN would truy to drag everyone into a war. It happened!
Now we can predict what is coming next and we can see how to stop the deep state and the gang of elietests if we STAND UP to them and for the truth!
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-114/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Keywords
deep statethe deep stateworld eventsdeep state conspiracydefconunrestricted truthunrestricted truth james grundvigunrestricted truth showdefcon showdeep state trailerdeep state ukdeep state onlinedeep state episodesdeep state explainedwhat is the deep statedeep state understoodworld events predictedworld events knownguessing the deep state
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.