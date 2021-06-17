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STOCK UP NOW! IT IS WORSE THAN YOU THINK - EMPTY STORES - INFLATION WILL MAKE MILLIONS GO HUNGRY
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131 views • June 17, 2021
Empty stores are being reported across the United States of America. Kraft Heinz CEO is warning that inflation will cause a massive increase in prices. Food and oil shortages are being blamed on new rising food prices.
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