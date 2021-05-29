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JUDGE ORDERS MAN TO GET VACCINATED TO SEE HIS CHILDREN [2021-05-26] (VIDEO)
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80 views • May 29, 2021
DIVORCE COURT JUDGE ORDERS LIBERTY COUNTY, FLORIDA MAN TO GET EXPERIMENTAL JAB TO SEE HIS CHILDREN [2021-05-26] (VIDEO)
Florida is one of the states that has made ALL Mandatory Covid protocols, including the jab to be voluntary only. Any person or business that asks a person to wear a mask, social distance, or take the jab is guilty of a criminal offense consisting of a $5,000.00 fine per violation. Therefore, this Florida Judge is now guilty of Covid mandate criminal offenses. The experimental jab would put both the father and his children at risk of serious adverse reactions, including death. The father would be in grave danger from the jab(s), and the children from the so-called SHEDDING phenomenon that is happening when the mRNA Vaxxed come in contact with the healthy, non-vaccinated.
Florida is one of the states that has made ALL Mandatory Covid protocols, including the jab to be voluntary only. Any person or business that asks a person to wear a mask, social distance, or take the jab is guilty of a criminal offense consisting of a $5,000.00 fine per violation. Therefore, this Florida Judge is now guilty of Covid mandate criminal offenses. The experimental jab would put both the father and his children at risk of serious adverse reactions, including death. The father would be in grave danger from the jab(s), and the children from the so-called SHEDDING phenomenon that is happening when the mRNA Vaxxed come in contact with the healthy, non-vaccinated.
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