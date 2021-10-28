DID THE SIMPSONS PREDICT A "MEGA TSUNAMI" STARTING IN LA PALMA?

SOURCE: Jim_CrenshawAm I buying into the whole mega tsunami? No. However there has been predictive programming that shows the east coast being hit by a tsunami. The Simpsons have predicted many things such as Covid, 9/11, Trump, the vaccines and the vaccines being given to children. So much so it is becoming a little obvious. Is the drawing of the island just thrown up there any old way? I tend to think not. They are drawing attention to it.The whitehouse and most of DC are empty. We have a complete puppet government being run by China by remote control. Our military has been weakened and our supply systems are being cut. If they hit us with something like this, they could bring in the UN to "help us". The camps are ready for those who have, will and would resist. There are 100 million pussy's that would roll over and beg to live not knowing they will die no matter what. Yes we are in trouble.That being said I believe they could cause a tsunami off our coasts that would indeed be worse than the one that hit Fukushima Japan. That is if you believe that it was a man made not natural occurrence. I don't believe it was a natural occurrence. You can look at this particular video as entertainment, bullshit or education or whatever.For your enlightenment, entertainment, or whatever you want to call it, here are some more videos you may want to check out:WARNING GRAPHIC - Extreme Adverse Vaccine Effect (Viewer Discretion Advised)